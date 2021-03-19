Idaho Falls Police Looking for Missing Man
IFPD is currently looking for Keith Elliot, a 45-year-old man, who was last seen in Idaho Falls on or around January 16, 2021, and has been reported as missing. Keith may be in the Idaho Falls or Pocatello areas and may be driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone who has seen Keith since mid-January or who knows his current whereabouts is asked to please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.
Tags

Local News

