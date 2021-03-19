Idaho Falls Police Looking for Missing Man
Deanne Coffin
- Boise
A local State Representative tests Positive for Covid while at the legislative session this week. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho Falls Police Dept.
IFPD is currently looking for Keith Elliot, a 45-year-old man, who was last seen in Idaho Falls on or around January 16, 2021, and has been reported as missing. Keith may be in the Idaho Falls or Pocatello areas and may be driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet Malibu. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Boise
As the pandemic continues and Idahoans face financial problems, one program is here to help pay the rent. It's the Housing Preservation Program. Here's who qualifies to get help: Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
In 2019, the average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Idaho cost $635.
Now, it's $700 average and over a year that's an additional $780 a person is paying compared to 2019. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
- Pocatello
The Bannock County Events Center and Wellness Complex is gearing up for this season’s events. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello/Chubbuck
If the pandemic has proven anything it may just be the drive-thru is no longer just for fast food. Wednesday evening, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District even provided some drive-thru learning to all its elementary students. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Basic American Foods is offering vaccines for its employees to keep them safe on the job. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
The acreage of the fire is unknown at this time. More information will be provided as received. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
- Fort Hall
School Bus Hits Power Pole Causing Power Outage Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello/Chubbuck
Kade Garner
MMJ
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
- Fort Hall
Deanne Coffin
