Idaho Falls Police are asking for the public's help to locate a stolen vehicle and the man involved in the carjacking.
According to a post from IFPD, there was an armed carjacking just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Maverick on W. Sunnyside Road.
Police say the suspect left in a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, with the license plate 4BM7129.
Police described the suspect as a large Native American man with short hair, wearing a t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.
Authorities say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him or the vehicle, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.