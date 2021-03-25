A project like this can only be described as colossal.
As snow continued to fall, workers did not waste time installing and reconstructing the surrounding power lines.
"We've continued to have load growth over the last 10 years on the northern end of the city," said Bear Prairie, General Manager at Idaho Falls Power. "It gives us multiple new feeds of electricity back into that area."
In the 1980's, Idaho Falls Power examined different options to determine the best routes for the 161-kilovolt project.
And now that IFP is constructing it, how will it serve the people who use Idaho Falls Power?
The 14-mile-long project will provide transmission upgrades and service capabilities to IFP customers. It's also been a project that's been in the making for the last four decades.
In 2011, the project was put on hold due to legal challenges that had to be addressed while making sure they had land to stretch out the power line across 14 miles.
"We went to start working with landowners on alternative routes and alternative ways to construct the line," said Prairie.
The Idaho Falls Power Company partnered with Rocky Mountain Power which will make this a dual-use line for RMP customers as well.
Currently, Summit Line Construction has drilled holes along routes to provide foundation for new poles being installed.
According to IFP, they anticipate the project should be up and running later in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.