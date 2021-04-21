Idaho Falls Power and Idaho National Laboratories are collaborating on a special experiment to test running hydro power plants.
The goal is to provide essential power for Idaho Falls customers during emergencies.
This Thursday, elected officials from the city of Idaho Falls will be joined by INL representatives for an overview of the preliminary test.
In the event of a major emergency or natural disaster, IFP is testing to determine its ability to produce local emergency power.
If the tests prove successful, the micro-grid concept can be applied to other power utilities around the country.
Lessons learned from the test will be shared with the larger electric utility industry by both IFP and INL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.