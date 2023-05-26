The City of Idaho Falls has published a webpage to answer frequently asked questions following severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.
The webpage, “What do I do after my house has flooded?” provides general guidance on what steps you should take. Those experiencing flooding are encouraged to contact their landlord or insurance company for assistance. Then, begin cleaning up as quickly as possible as wet surfaces and materials can begin to mold quickly.
The new webpage can be found by clicking here."
