"It's the beginning of our busy summer season so we're always excited about that," said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier.
And the Idaho Falls Regional Airport kicked it off with its first flight to Portland, Oregon.
"It was a very full flight," said Cloutier. "We're very excited to have that destination which is a year-round destination."
The announcement for this connection dates back to March, which was originally set to be a seasonal flight option.
But it looks like flights to Portland are here to stay 12 months a year.
"With future bookings, Allegiant decided to make it year-round," said Cloutier.
Airport Director for Idaho Falls Regional Airport Rick Cloutier says it's a popular destination for regional travelers.
Because it was the first flight to a new destination, Cloutier says it has to be celebrated with a water salute.
"All new inaugural flights get the water cannon salute from the airport fire department," said Cloutier.
It's a long history in aviation that Cloutier says offers good luck and safe travels to all passangers.
As the year progresses, the airport director sees airport traffic increasing steadily.
"We're on track to do about almost 500,000 passengers through the airport this year and next year," said Cloutier.
He says the airport will see a 30-to-40 percent increase over 2019 levels, one of their busiest years.
"It's going to be the busiest summer travel season in history, they're saying so there will be some long lines throughout the country," said Cloutier.
Clourtier says passengers should arrive for their flights promptly, pack smart and be ready because the travel season is just getting started.
