With this new expansion of Alaska Airlines to Seattle, airport and city officials believe this will be of huge benefit for visitors and locals alike.
"The airport is part of the economic engine of the community and our mayor and all of our council members, our business leaders, they understand those things," said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier.
"The more that we can serve here and the more that we offer here, the easier it is for people not have to spend all their time traveling to a distant airport," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.
This expansion is also part of a $12-million plan to really upgrade the whole airport.
It's gone toward a new TSA check-in area, and will go to future renovations to the airport with six gates for people to fly out of.
Casper emphasized this point about the $12-million plan.
"It does not drain from city revenues, and so it's important for me to note, to make that clear so that our taxpayers recognize that all the good stuff that's happening here is not coming at their expense," said Casper.
According to Casper, the federal government will cover 93 percent of those expenses, while the airport takes care of the remaining seven percent.
Cloutier says the airport has an economic impact $145 million annually, and says this will make travel more beneficial.
"We will have a number of passengers that, not only want to go to Seattle, but allow them to connect to many destinations," said Cloutier.
Mayor Casper said as time goes on, the airport will have a new look and feel, which she believes will attract people to travel from Idaho Falls.
"One of the reasons people like to drive far away to another airport is because they think they're going to get a good price. Well they can get a good price here then there's no reason to travel," said Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.