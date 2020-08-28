Relay For Life is still taking place in Idaho Falls beginning tomorrow but as a hybrid of in person and online events.
Tomorrow Relay For Life kicks off tomorrow with a corn maze at Sweden Farms beginning at 6pm where proceeds from all concessions will go towards the American Cancer Society.
Other events throughout the week include an online auction, survivor drive-thru, a food truck night, and teen night.
You can like the Relay for life Facebook page to be notified of all the events and receive notifications and if you can't make any of the in person events.
You can also still contribute by donating through Venmo to @IFrelayforlife.
Angie Daw, Event Chair, Relay For Life said, "My mom passed away from cancer and I know so many families that have been affected, and they've lost loved ones way too early so for me it's just a good outlet to try to feel like I'm giving back and doing something. We have an amazing committee, all who've been affected by cancer as well."
For more information: www.facebook.com/idahofallsrelay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.