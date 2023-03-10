All it takes is faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust.
And the students in Idaho Falls School District 91 seem to have it in spades.
More than 150 cast and crew members, many of them students, are bringing Neverland to the stage.
This year is the district's 41st musical and for the first time ever, it's being performed at the Colonial Theater downtown.
Leading the cast as Peter Pan is junior Oakley Meacham. This is just her second time in a play and her first time in a leading role.
"It's incredibly intimidating," she said. "A lot of the other leads are people who have a bit more experience and I just feel like an amateur some days but it has been amazing. I've learned so much as I've taken on this role and worked with my cast, my directors. There's just so many opportunities to learn something."
Starring alongside Meacham is Brayden Washburn as the infamous Captain Hook.
While he's been in 22 other productions, including nearly a dozen musicals, playing a villain is new the for the easy-going junior.
"It's been really cool," Washburn said. "It's just been really different than all the other roles I've done and so when I was given this role it was a super big jump for me from bring like my normal personality of this happy kid with a smile to a mean villain who wants to kill all these lost boys."
The main reason why this year's musical is at the Colonial Theater instead of a district venue is because it has the necessary rigging and equipment for Meacham and the cast to be able to fly.
"Flying has been whoo! Brutal!" Meacham said. "It's been a lot of fun but it requires a lot of like energy and lots of hours of practice so it's been challenging."
Producer Sharon Cole - who is also in charge of the district musical each year - said a special company was brought in to set up the equipment for flying and teach the kids how to fly.
"It has really been a lot but it's been a wonderful learning experience," she said. "I had no idea how any of that worked and it's been so much fun."
From the lost boys to Captain Hook and his pirates, to Tiger Lily and the Indians, the mermaids and yes, even the crocodile - the students have worked hard to bring each character to life.
"I am so proud of them," Cole said. "It has some together wonderfully. The students are so much fun, they're so excited. it's the first time a lot of them have ever performed in the Colonial and I couldn't be more excited."
Washburn said out of all the productions he's been a part of so far, he would rank this one in his top three.
"Being able to go and have this experience where all these different schools can come together and make something amazing is such a once in a lifetime thing," Washburn said. "So every year when the district musical rolls around I'm looking forward to it and I know everyone else is too."
Peter Pan opens Friday night. Performances run the 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th all at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought online through the theater's website.
Each year the district musical is open for any D91 student in 7th through 12th grade.
