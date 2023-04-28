Idaho Falls School District #91 has a new superintendent.
The Board of Trustees announced that Karla LaOrange has accepted the offer. She is currently the Elementary Education Program Director and Department Chair at Bringham Young University - Idaho.
The board interviewed four finalists on Tuesday and got feedback from parents, patrons and staff. LaOrange will take over in the summer.
