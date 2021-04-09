Idaho Falls School District 91 has named a new superintendent.
The board of trustees announced Friday it had successfully finished contract negotiations with Dr. James Shank.
He will officially begin his new role July 1.
“It is an honor to be selected as the superintendent of Idaho Falls School District and I look forward to working with each of you to advance the educational experience of the children of this incredible community,” Shank said. “High levels of learning and success for all students is my vision and mission. Individualized student engagement and growth is critical to achieving goals and personal fulfillment during and after these important formative years of development.”
Shank is currently the superintendent for Cassia County Schools in Burley. His background includes special education teacher, elementary school principal, director of special education, and additional superintendent experience in Washington and Utah.
He received a Doctorate of Education Degree from Idaho State University, as well as a Master of Education and Bachelor of Science Degrees from Brigham Young University. He holds a minor in music.
“I am very pleased to be returning to Idaho Falls School District. We love the area and we look forward to reuniting with friends, family, and making new and lasting relationships,” Shank said.
Shank was previously one of two finalists for the job.
