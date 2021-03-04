The search for a new superintendent for the Idaho Falls School District 91 is making progress.
On Thursday, the board of trustees narrowed the candidates down to five semifinalists:
- Kelly Coughenour, Assistant Superintendent, Idaho Falls School District (Idaho Falls, ID)
- Matthew Neal, Superintendent, American Creativity Academy, Kuwait (Working remotely from Denver, CO)
- Sylvia McNeely, Superintendent Wanette Public Schools (Wanette, OK)
- Eric Pingrey, Superintendent, Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District (Walker, MN)
- James Shank, Superintendent, Cassia County School District (Burley, ID)
The school district said it will conduct WebEx interviews with each of the semifinalists next week. Then the finalists will be invited to visit Idaho Falls for final interviews and to meet with staff, students and parents.
That information for a meet-and-greet with candidates will be announced at a later date.
