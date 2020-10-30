The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen is closed until further notice.
It posted on social media Friday that due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Bonneville County and other nearby counties, it was closing for safety reasons.
The kitchen also cited a decrease in the number of volunteers due to current circumstances as another reason for closing its doors.
It is a temporary closure and the kitchen said it plans to reopen as soon as it feels it is safe to do so.
"It is our hope that this temporary closure will give us the time needed to put in place plans to operate safely, re-energize our community with once a month volunteer opportunities, and give our few, but dedicated teams who have been serving for years some time to stay home, stay safe," reads the kitchen's Facebook post.
For now, the last day of service for the soup kitchen will be Sunday, Nov. 1.
