Information provided by Idaho Falls Symphony
Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy the annual Symphony in the Park concert by the Idaho Falls Symphony on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 5:30pm in Freeman Park. One of the Symphony’s most popular events, the Park Concert features many time-honored traditions, including guest performers, an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding volunteers, goodies after the show, and a fabulous outdoor venue on the banks of the Snake River. Symphony members include local musicians performing under the direction of music director Thomas Heuser, and two lucky students will be joining the Symphony - one as a guest conductor and the other as a guest percussionist - thanks to generous contributions from Idaho Falls Symphony supporters.
The music for the outdoor concert was inspired by another Park Concert tradition: children dancing in the grass between the orchestra and the audience. Maestro Heuser named the concert “Let’s Dance!” and has chosen dance music from throughout history. From the Waltz King, Johann Strauss Jr., to Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Ballet, the fun and familiar program includes selections from Glazunov’s Summer Ballet, Weber’s Jubilee Overture, and a rollicking suite of music from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
“Quite possibly my favorite event of the year, the Symphony in the Park always makes me smile, seeing the whole community come out and enjoy live music with their families and friends,” remarks Heuser. “The kids dancing on the grass is always my favorite part! We are excited to encourage that again this year.” This free event is made possible through generous support from concert partners who can be found listed at ifsymphony.org. The Idaho Falls Symphony also receives grants for education and outreach programming through the Idaho Commission on the Arts on behalf of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Idaho National Laboratory on behalf of corporate funds from the Battelle Energy Alliance, and the City of Idaho Falls.
As part of a season full of community collaborations, the Idaho Falls Symphony will host a food drive for the Community Food Basket during the Park Concert. Volunteers from Community Food Basket will be present to collect non-perishable food items or cash/credit card donations donated by the patrons - so bring a few cans with you! For ideas or other ways to donate, visit their website at www.feedidahofalls.org.
Audiences should bring their own lawn chairs and picnic baskets and are encouraged to arrive early for the best parking. The Symphony in the Park kicks off the 70th anniversary season of the Idaho Falls Symphony, a “Jubilee Season” celebrating community collaborations and support, and looking forward to the next seventy years of providing live orchestral experiences for Idaho Falls and its surrounding communities. To learn more about the Jubilee Season, visit our website at ifsymphony.org. The Idaho Falls Symphony can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @ifsymphony.
