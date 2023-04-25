A local symphony will be performing their final concert of the season this weekend.
The Idaho Falls Symphony will have their grand finale of their 73rd season on Saturday. The event will be at the Idaho Falls Civic center at 7:30p.m.
They will be performing a program that features Beethoven's 9th Symphony.
They are collaborating with the Idaho State University Concert Choir and the Camerata singers of Pocatello, as well as four international guest artists.
Thomas Heuser, the Music Director of the Idaho Falls Symphony, says that they welcome audiences from all walks of life.
"There is no dress code, no requirement that you know anything about music at all,” says Hueser, “what we expect is that music connects with everyone on a certain level. You never know, some people might have studied music their whole life or they just like to listen to the radio, but the experience of the live symphony orchestra is what we are so excited about. There's something thrilling about being in the hall within this case more than 100 musicians on stage, seeing them all work together, come together and provide this incredible musical energy and it's the kind of energy that actually is making the hairs on the back of your neck stand up."
There will also be a free pre-concert lecture at 6:30p.m. Next year's symphony theme will be announced at their spring gala in May. More information can be found at idahofallssymphony.org.
