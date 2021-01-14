The city of Idaho Falls is working to bring free, family fun to the community.
The city is introducing Family Happy Hour, an online entertainment series. The goal is to help combat the mental health impacts the pandemic is having on kids and families. I.E. Productions is working with the Idaho Falls Arts Council and the Downtown Event Center to produce shows.
Details on dates and shows have yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.