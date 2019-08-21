Wednesday morning, Bruer Webster fielded a ground ball that was more than just routine.
 
"Slow-motion. It's slow-motion for sure, field it, you kinda black out once you field it before you make the throw, it's crazy," said Webster of his game-sealing putout.
 
The 2019 Idaho Falls Bandits became the first team from the Gem State to bring home the American Legion World Series title after knocking off North Dakota 5-3.
 
The game began Tuesday night, but a rain delay carried it into Wednesday morning.
 
But it didn't fluster the Bandits, they were still able to steal the show, and the hearts of America on national television.
 
"There's good baseball in Idaho, there has been for a long time. We've got a lot of great high school programs, a lot of good legion programs in Idaho. Coaches work hard, players love the game, and we're just happy to be here representing our home state," said Manager Ryan Alexander. 
 
In 1926, Pocatello played in the first ever American Legion World Series title game.
 
Between then and now, only one Idaho team has made it back to the final, that was Lewiston in 2001.
 
Allowing the Bandits to be the first to grab the trophy.
 
"It's unreal. I mean making history with this group of guys is just absolutely amazing, wouldn't want anyone else to do it with, couldn't ask for a better team," said pitcher Randon Hostert. 
 
Idaho Falls finished its season only losing six out of its 67 games played.
 
And now, they get to come back to eastern Idaho with the cherry on top of a season full of winning.
