30-year-old Alese Marie Torrez was arrested after Idaho Falls Police responded to a call Friday night from a woman who was in a car being assaulted by the driver near Curlew Drive and 17th Street.
Police found the car with two people inside. The vehicle sped away from police with the passenger’s legs dangling out of the car while the driver held on to her.
The vehicle then stopped and the passenger was able to get out of the car. She was then taken to the hospital with bruises and abrasions.
Police then continued their pursuit of the vehicle with hit speeds of 70 miles per hour in a construction zone and collided with three different vehicles.
The car stopped after hitting the third vehicle and police were able to take Torrez into custody.
She is facing felony charges for eluding along with Aggravated battery and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident.
She is also wanted on an active misdemeanor probation violation out of Bonneville County.
