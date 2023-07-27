One person is dead after a fatal crash that happened in Idaho Falls.
According to Idaho State Police, a 26-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving a Toyota Tacoma exiting the 118 offramp on Interstate 15.
The driver of the Tacoma failed to yield and struck an 82-year-old woman who was in the crosswalk on a mobility scooter.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
ISP is investigating the accident.
