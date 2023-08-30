An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced after police say she stole thousands of dollars from her workplace.
In February, the owner of a heating and air conditioning business contacted Idaho Falls Police claiming that Ashlynn Richardson had forged multiple business checks to herself.
Nine checks were provided for documentation which amounted to $13,200.
When confronted, Richardson admitted to writing the checks.
She has been sentenced to 10 days in jail, five years of probation, and 100 hours of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.