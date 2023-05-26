Idaho Farm Bureau has received an upgraded financial strength rating for the third consecutive year.
The upgrade was given by AM Best. They said that Farm Bureau Insurance’s improved underwriting and operating performance was the reason for the upgrade from -A to an A rating.
In 2022, Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance achieved its highest underwriting profit in the last decade.
