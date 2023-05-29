Veterans, family members, and the community came out to look at the field one last time. The ‘Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial’ closing ceremony was today at Century High School in Pocatello. The American Legion Post 4 Honor Guard performed a three-volley, five-gun salute for the 7,055 soldiers who have fallen since 9/11. Brigadier General Russell D. Johnson was in attendance and gave the keynote speech in honor and remembrance of the fallen soldiers. The event started by John Rogers, a Vietnam veteran who wanted to give those who fought the respect he felt they deserved, has completed its 19 year.
Local resident Ben Abbey had this to say. "The place I've grown up in in pretty much my whole life has decided to do something like this to honor all of us, not just not just those who fell, but for those of us who have had friends that have fallen. We now have somewhere to go."
