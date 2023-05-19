The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is returning to Pocatello for the Memorial Day Weekend.
It will run from May 26 to May 29 at the Century High School’s soccer fields.
Nearly 7,000 markers will be placed in the field to represent each service member who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. An additional 96 markers will be placed to represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since 9/11. The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on May 26. The closing ceremony will be May 29 at 6:00 p.m.
