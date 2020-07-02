Idaho officials filed an emergency motion on Wednesday asking the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold a federal court’s order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative that backers hope to get on the November ballot.
The request says the emergency stay is needed to preserve the integrity of Idaho’s ballot initiative laws.
The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million dollars for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 dollars a year or higher.
The order Idaho officials want put on hold requires the state to extend signature gathering for about seven weeks and allow electronic signatures. Something never before allowed for ballot initiatives.
‘Reclaim Idaho,’ the group that backs the initiatives, in a lawsuit filed last month, says Governor Brad Little’s statewide ‘stay-at-home' order in late March, due to the coronavirus, didn’t include exceptions for ballot initiative signature gathering.
“We’re moving forward and with the district court order, but with that in mind, if the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals does put a ‘stay’ on this action or some other kind of order, we absolutely will obey the law and we will go along with whatever the court decisions are, but right now the decision in place is that there is a 48 day extension to gather signatures and they can be gathered online,” says Jeremy Gugino, Reclaim Idaho.
