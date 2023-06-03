Due to the situation at the Chesterfield Reservoir, Idaho Fish and Game has closed two access sites.
The boat ramp at Chesterfield and the entire Lower Portneuf River campground facility near Lava Hot Springs owned and managed by Idaho Fish and Game have been closed until further notice. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily prohibited boat use, along with float tubes on the reservoir. However, fishing and camping along the shoreline are still permitted.
The Lower Portneuf River Campground has been temporarily closed to address repairs and maintenance issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.