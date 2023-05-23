Idaho’s Take Me Fishing Trailer returns to southeast Idaho this memorial weekend.
On May 27, Idaho fish and game will be at Edson Fichter Pond in Pocatello from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Becker Pond in Idaho Falls on May 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. The trailers are stocked with everything you’d need for a day of fishing, and fish and game employees will be handing out poles and tackle on a first-come, first-served basis. The gear is free, as are the lessons on how to use it. The event is for people of all ages and skill levels. For those who register at the trailer, fishing licenses will not be required.
"This is a great way to kick off the summer," said Jennifer Jackson with Idaho Fish and Game, "is to come out fishing with us. People really enjoy Memorial Day weekend and fishing in general. And so, to be able to not have to worry about fishing poles, or getting the bait, or even worrying about your fishing license, and just joining us at the trailer, is really fun for a lot of folks, including Idaho fish and game."
For more information about the trailers as well as events like Free Fishing Day go to Idaho Fish and Game's website.
