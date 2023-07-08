Due to all of the snow we received last winter and the rain in the spring, there will be plenty of fish in the Big Lost River.
Idaho Fish and Game was able to stock 2,000 rainbow trout in the lower section of the Big Lost River near Arco. This is only the second time since the 1980’s that fish have been stocked this close to Arco, the last was in 2019.
Six locations were stocked with fish from Moore downstream to Box Canyon. As long as flows remain consistent, anglers should be able to find fish throughout that stretch of the river.
For more information about Idaho Fish and Games fish stocking program, visit their website.
