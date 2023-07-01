‘Leave What You Find’ is one of the seven principles of ‘Leave No Trace, and it could just save a life.
Idaho Fish and Game wants to remind the public that baby wildlife is best left alone. Human scent can cause parents to abandon their offspring, and rehab options for young animals are very limited. Even if the young appear to be alone, that may not be the case. Zach Lockyer a Wildlife Manager with Idaho Fish and Game Spoke on the Subject.
"It's common for babies to be left for extended periods of time. And the parents—the mother is nearby and they are still tending to those young animals. Even if you're not seeing that adult around, when you do bring them in to us, that greatly reduces their risk of or probability of survival."
If you encounter baby wildlife and are unsure of what to do it’s best to give Idaho Fish and Game a call.
