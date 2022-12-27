Tuesday is the day the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Pocatello would like to talk to the public about hunting season proposals.
The proposals are for moose, big horn sheep, and mountain goats for the 2023-2024 season. They can be found on the department’s website. Online comments can be submitted until Wednesday, December 28.
Zach Lockyer the Regional Wildlife Manager for the Southeast Region says, "Right now we have proposals for moose, big horn sheep, and mountain goat for hunting seasons for 2023 and 2024 and the public comment period is open for that. And so, we’re inviting folks to come in and visit with us about our proposals. If they just want information, have concerns or ideas and then we take all that public input and submit final proposals for the commission.”
Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be open on Tuesday until 7:00 p.m. to talk with people. If you miss the open house, they can be reached online or by phone at (208) 232-4703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.