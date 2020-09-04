Idaho Food Bank, Albertsons & Hershey Team Up

The Idaho Food Bank, Albertsons and Hershey are teaming up to fight hunger in Idaho.
Local Albertsons stores will display special Hershey merchandising units that promote the need to fight hunger locally.
As part of the special ‘Share Goodness, Feed Your Community’ campaign, the Hershey Company is helping provide 50,000 meals to help alleviate hunger for local children and families.
Prior to the pandemic, one in nine individuals and one in eight children were facing hunger in Idaho, however, ‘Feeding America’ recently released a report that projects one in six Idahoans and one in four of Idaho’s children may experience food insecurity now and through the economic recovery.
“Since April we’ve spent over $1.5 million dollars in food purchases and so having this wonderful partnership with Albertsons and the Hershey Company through ‘Feeding America’ is going to be so beneficial for us,” says Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager for Idaho Food Bank.
Shaw says they are averaging two million meals per month that they provide for Idahoans.
