The Idaho Food Bank is holding it's first ever virtual telethon event tomorrow to raise awareness on child hunger.
"We're struggling right now with childhood hunger in the state of Idaho," says Development Coordinator for Idaho Food Bank, Jonna Behm.
The organization is trying to raise awareness surrounding hunger in Idaho, specifically among children in school - and they're in need of a little help.
The Idaho Food Bank recognized that more than 80% of participating students were sharing their weekend food with siblings and parents. it stood to reason that a hungry young student also had family members struggling with food insecurity.
The goal of these programs are to support those kids directly.
The telethon includes live entertainment as well as how people can help.
If donations reach up to $10,000, Optum Idaho will match that donation with an additional $10,000.
"We really are trying to specifically address childhood hunger so these programs are specifically designed to reach those children," said Behm.
The event will be live streamed on Idaho food bank's youtube and facebook pages in addition to the link provided.
