Idaho Foodbank hosting another Farm to Families event

The Idaho Foodbank is hosting another Farm to Families Food Box event at Holt Arena in Pocatello, on Saturday the 14th.
The food bank is hosting their popular event again at Holt Arena beginning at 10 am.
Families in need of food are welcomed to make their way down to holt arena to get a box of farm fresh produce again.
Food boxes will be given to families until they run out of them.
If you need food assistance you can visit their website at here.
