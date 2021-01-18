Idaho Foodbank starts IdahoKind campaign

The Idaho Foodbank is starting a campaign known as IdahoKind to help raise money for meals and spread acts of kindness.
The IdahoKind campaign was inspired by Duane and Lori Stueckle, a couple who pledged to match $100,000 in donations to the Idaho Foodbank.
The campaign is also looking to help spread acts of kindness and even help generate more with their social media campaign under the hashtag #IdahoKind.
The campaign starts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a specific reason as Kia Shaw explains.
"You know really kicking off with Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a perfect thing to do. You know it's the 26th year celebrating civil rights and really this day is designed to encourage people to volunteer and improve their communities and so that's really the timing behind it. We want to make sure we're encouraging people not only just support the Idaho Foodbank but support your community and do something to make it a better place, do something to make it better than when you left it."
IdahoKind will continue until Valentine's Day.
To donate to the IdahoKind fundraiser, you can mail a check to 555 S 1st St, Pocatello, ID 83201, drop off cash or check at the same location, or donate online by clicking here.
For more general information on the Idaho Foodbank, you can visit their website by clicking here.
