The Idaho Gives campaign consists of thousands of different non-profits, including the arts.
Idaho for the Arts is part of that campaign after joining Idaho Gives for the first time last year. The Leavitt Center in Pocatello holds classes for music, theater and dance for kids. Every semester, as many as 300 kids take classes at the center.
Ryan Leavitt who's part of the Idaho for the Arts board of directors says programs like this help kids in more ways than people think.
"Arts brings a lot of joy to people's live,” explains Leavitt, “I think especially last year when kids couldn't get out, programs like these kinds of programs here gave kids the chance to get out and learn new skills be out in the public, perform on stage. It's fun, it's just a ton of fun for kids so."
To donate to your favorite non-profit, you can visit the idahogives.com website.
