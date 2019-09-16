Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.