What was once the tallest bridge in the world is now one of the most popular bridges to jump off. Fear is what most people would describe as they walk across the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Standing 486 feet above the ground, it is breathtaking.
The Perrine Bridge is an iconic landmark. It was built in 1976, but that wasn’t the first bridge to cross the gorge. The original bridge was actually built 50 years prior giving travelers an easier route to the city of Twin Falls. Today, over 30,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day.
Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Bariger says, “Its goal is transportation so it gets people back and forth but because it’s designed with pedestrian pathways on it, it gives people the chance to go out and see the scenic beauty and then of course there are our base jumpers.”
Base jumpers like Matthew “Thumper” Rivera, he’s in the Air Force stationed in Texas, but traveled to Twin Falls on vacation just so he can jump from the bridge.
“The feeling when your canopy opens and that moment in between is just bliss, like you can’t even explain it,” says Matthew, “sometimes you don’t even remember what happened just because your nerves are going. You don’t hear the cars going past. You don’t hear people screaming, honking their horn, you’re just so focused on what you’re doing. It’s amazing.”
The Perrine Bridge is the only man-made structure in the United States where base jumping is allowed year-round without a permit or any regulations.
“Late 80s early 90s base jumping was a growing sport,” explains Bariger, “I think some people found this as a great place to do it so they started doing it there was some discussion with the state transportation department as they are the owner of the bridge as to whether they would regulate it or not and the advice at the time was without a permit process the state doesn’t assume no liability with that, and so it’s a great place for them to practice their sport enjoy their sport, it’s not for everyone.”
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, base jumping is one of the most, if not the most, dangerous recreational activity with one death for every 60 participants.
For “Thumper,” he knows the sport isn’t without risk. But feels the Perrine Bridge is not only one of the most thrilling but also one of the safest places to jump.
“It’s a pretty dangerous thing,” says Rivera, “but this gives you a pretty good cushion of like if your canopy opens off heading, you’re not going to fly and hit a cliff or hit a building or a tree or something. It’s wide open area. It’s pretty safe as long as everything goes good.”
Bariger says, “What I love about base jumping is it really personifies kind of that independent spirit that we have in Idaho and in the West. We’re not going to overregulate you, we’re not going to impost a bunch of rules and have to do all this enforcement. If that’s your deal and that’s what you want to do then we’re going to be very supportive of that.
The bridge not only brings thousands of these thrill seekers looking to jump, but thousands more who are just wanting to watch. And if you want to try it for yourself there is even a company that offers tandem base jumping. You can check out their website here.
