For many in our area, a farmers market is a sure sign of summer, but the Idaho Falls Farmers Market actually runs from spring until late fall.
And this farmers market has been going for almost 30 years and many of the farmers have been bringing their harvests to sell since the beginning, but the number of vendors has grown and is always changing.
It’s a sunny Saturday morning and a wonderful time to be walking the Idaho Falls Greenbelt and browsing the wares of the farmer’s market. What started in 1987 has grown to dozens of booths and vendors. All willing to talk about what they have to offer.
Junean Stoddard who manages the Idaho Falls Farmers Market says, “The market provides the opportunity for customers to interact with that farmer the person who is growing their food. And they know exactly what is put on to that food how it’s been grown, when it was harvested, where it came from. That interaction is really valuable with the farmer. There’s a sense of almost going out to the garden and picking it yourself.”
The market runs every Saturday from May through October. It’s a three season market with so much to choose from.
Junean explains, “It’s very different from the beginning of the market to the end of the market and what you can find. You can come at all different seasons and see totally different things.”
And while it’s called the farmers market, along with the many plants and produce you can also find paintings and pottery.
Alison Supple who is a vendor says, “I wanted to be part of the local community. I’m retired so I’m home more, so I’m not at a job, and I wanted to be a part of it. I’m just doing what I love and I think people pick that up.”
And local is what brings many people back, week after week and year after year.
“It’s got a community feel it’s a community hub,” explains Junean, “and a place for people to come together and talk about something with a common interest and sometimes that common interest is just being downtown in Idaho Falls.”
Again, the market runs every Saturday from 9:00AM until 1:00PM.
