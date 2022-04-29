Idaho Gives kicks off Monday, May 2.
Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Non-Profit Center and powered by Idaho Central Credit Union. It's designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho non-profit organizations. One of the non-profits participating this year is Zoo Idaho’s Zoological Society. They promote community involvement with financial support for Zoo Idaho.
"Donating to Zoo Idaho Zoological Society really makes an impact,” says the Zoological Society President Jennifer Erchul, “not just for the residents of Zoo Idaho and all of the animals that get to live there, but for all of the guests that come through as well."
Zoo Idaho Zoological Society will be at Yellowstone Restaurant on Tuesday and Thursday next week for a meet and greet with the community. Donations to Idaho Give can be made May 2 through May 5 by clicking here.
