The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket is just one of the organizations taking part in this year’s Idaho Gives campaign.
The Food Basket provides food to the community for those experiencing food insecurity. They’ve seen an increase in the need for their services due to the pandemic and now inflation.
Executive director Ariel Jackson says their goal is to raise $25,000. All money donated is maximized because they work with suppliers to get the cost for food down. They say that Idaho Gives is a huge opportunity to raise needed funds to continue to serve the community.
“Idaho Gives is actually our number one fund fundraiser of the year,” explains Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson, “it’s where a lot of our donation funding comes from, and we use that through the summer months and the holidays when food drives aren’t happening, to purchase food. We’re able to take $1.00 and turn it into $4.80 worth of food.”
