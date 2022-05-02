Idaho Gives kicked off Monday. Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union.
It's designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. One of the non-profits participating in the Idaho Gives campaign is the Pocatello Senior Center. The Senior Center is a place where seniors can have a nutritious meal and participate in social activities. The director for the Senior Center says that the Idaho Gives campaign is important to the Senior Center.
It helps us bridge the gap to feed seniors,” explains Pocatello Senior Center Director Anita Valladolid, “seniors’ lifestyles are restricted and what we're finding when that happens nutrition falls behind the waste-side and so the senior activity center takes part and feeding the nutritious meals to seniors."
