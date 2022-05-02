Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW... At 1210 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Monteview to 7 miles north of Blackfoot Reservoir. Movement was north at 40 mph. Locations impacted include... Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Idmon, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henrys Lake, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir, Ammon, Victor and Iona. Dynamic cooling is taking place within an area of moderate precipitation leading to rain rapidly transitioning to snow. Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing driving conditions and visibility less than one mile with wind gusts up to 20-30mph. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Centennial Mountains and Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands including Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, and Spencer. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.