The statewide online event Idaho Gives is underway.
The party started in Idaho Falls on Monday and on Tuesday it moved to Pocatello. The Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion played host to the Idaho Gives party with many local nonprofits on display.
Sponsors like Idaho Central Credit Union allowed representatives from the nonprofits to enter the money machine, they had thirty seconds to grab as much money as they could and ICCU donated that money to their organization.
Battelle Energy Alliance at the Idaho National Lab also contributed two $250 donations to two nonprofits. Representatives with the Idaho Nonprofit Center say that events like this are a great way to connect to the community.
It’s such a great way for communities like Pocatello and all of southeastern Idaho to really learn about new nonprofits, to learn what they're do, learning how they're impacting the community and give them a little bit of funds and support,” says Idaho Nonprofit Center’s COO & Head of Development Evin Bask.
As of Tuesday afternoon, over $1.4 million has been donated to Idaho Gives.
Their goal this year is $4-million and you can help by going to idahogives.org before midnight on Thursday.
