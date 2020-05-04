Idaho Gives: Gem State Roller Derby

With Idaho gives continuing until May 7th, we continue to focus on local non-profits in Idaho.
The Gem State Roller Derby is a group that teaches girls the fundamentals of roller derby and community.
They hold practices weekly and every month do a community service activity.
Giving girls another outlet to participate in after school.
And with the current pandemic they are looking to receive some much needed help.
Ensuring that they can continue to keep dues down to allow every girl get a chance to participate.
Katie Lewis, President of the Gem State Roller Derby who is also known as Cleo Katra, explained how they use their funds to help their girls.
"We try to keep it as low coast as possible, so we're able to offer roller derby to as many girls in the community as we can.So we charge $100 per quarter, so that covers three months; and then we also offer a scholarship so we try to bring in as many kids as we can for no cost, as many skaters as the league can maintain."
To donate to the Gem State Roller Derby click on the following link: https://www.idahogives.org/organizations/gem-state-roller-derby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.