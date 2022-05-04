It's day three of the 'Idaho Gives' campaign.
It's designed to raise money and awareness for Idaho's non-profits.
Neighbor Works Pocatello is one of those non-profits participating this year.
Their mission is to provide affordable housing opportunities for local residents as well as uplift neighborhoods by fixing up and renovating homes.
Mark Dahlquist, the Executive Director for Neighbor Works, says they need to do everything they can to provide those opportunities for first time home buyers.
"Today's day and age that's just becoming more and more difficult, which is really elavating, you know, the need and really know really creating a demand and really putting the pressure on places that create affordable housing like Neighbor Works Pocatello does and so you know I think just now more than ever, just all the resources that we can get to provide affordable housing opportunities," says Mark Dahlquist, Executive Director at Neighbor Works Pocatello
You can donate to 'Idaho Gives' until May 5th.
