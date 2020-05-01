The inception of the Redside Foundation has its roots in a dark place but has taken tragedy and converted it to kindness and compassion.
Shannon Walton, Executive Director of the Redside Foundation, recalls what drove them to reach out to outdoor adventure guides.
"Following the tragic passing of a beloved and legendary guide, named Telly Evans, his death was a real shock and it brought to the forefront an awareness and the great need for support within the guiding community."
The Redside Foundation focuses on our local Idaho guides receiving the help they need, ensuring that they receive much needed services
Walton, explains how Redside is able to provide those services.
"We support the guides with a 24 hour confidential guide help hot line. We remove the barrier to mental health counseling. We host annual health fairs, immunizations, skin cancer checks, etc, for the guides and we have a financial health hot line and we support community building events throughout Idaho."
Not only caring for Idahoans but also an important part of our economy.
While agriculture is the top industry for Idaho's economy, guides are right behind them, bringing in a substantial amount of revenue to Idaho.
Walton, mentions roughly how much guides bring in.
"Each guide contributes about $1.2 million to the Idaho economy, so they are a really important part of our state."
When asked how meaningful Idaho Gives is to the Redside Foundation, Walton replied that it is their "biggest funding tool" and that it has been since the beginning.
To donate to the Redside Foundation click on the following link: https://www.idahogives.org/search?page=1&query=redside%20foundation
To donate to other non-profits click on the following link: https://www.idahogives.org/search
