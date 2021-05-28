The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled today during a dedication ceremony.
Invited guests attended including families who have lost loved ones who served.
One of the speakers at the ceremony was 97-year-old Woody Williams. He is also the last surviving marine to receive the medal of honor for his service in World War II.
During the ceremony, Williams presented a medallion on behalf of his foundation to Rebecca Webb.
Webb is on the committee for the monument but also lost her son while he was in the Idaho army national guard.
Families took time to put down flowers in front of the monument before its unveiling with words that read "A tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and those they left behind."
