The COVID-19 pandemic has increased unemployment nationwide, but Idaho actually has one of the lowest increases.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus, over 30 million Americans have lost their jobs.
A WalletHub study recently identified the states that have had the lowest and highest amounts of claims.
Last week alone, Idaho had the 4th lowest amount of unemployment claims.
Other states that finished within the top 5 were Vermont, Montana, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
Some of the states that were doing the worst were Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky.
Experts say there is a correlation between unemployment and industries.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "This really centers around the industries within each state. So the hardest hit industries that are hit right now are things like travel and tourism I would say first and foremost, other things like oil and fracking obviously the restaurant industry and accommodations and entertainment."
Unemployment claims during the week of April 22nd in Idaho compared to that same week one year ago rose over 954% which is actually the 11th lowest across the United States.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/
