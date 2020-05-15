If you've ever tried downloading something online and it felt like it took forever, it may due to Idaho’s internet speed.
In a recent study of over three million people, Idaho had the 4th slowest internet speed across the United States.
The download speed across Idaho averages at 30.9 megabits per second, while the state with the fastest internet speed was Maryland for the second year in a row at 84.1 megabits per second.
Most people aren't aware of the speed they're actually getting.
Victoria Merinda, Staff Researcher, Highspeedinternet.com said, "Know how many people you have in your house, run a speed test, find out how much you're getting versus the plan you're paying for. Maybe that would be a good time to either upgrade your internet or just to kind of see if you're getting what you need."
Alaska, Montana, and Maine finished with the top 3 slowest speeds across the United States.
Here is a look at the full study: https://www.highspeedinternet.com/tools/speed-test#map
