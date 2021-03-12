Idaho House Approves Measure Allowing Certain School Employees to Carry Concealed Guns at School

On Thursday the Idaho House approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school.
The House voted 52 to 18 to approve the measure giving the ok to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve.
Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says he supports the bill.
“The school will be informed. Obviously that weapon has to stay concealed, but I ultimately think at the end of the day, that can help protect our schools if we have that kind of training and those kinds of individuals on the premises,” says Rep. Dusting Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
