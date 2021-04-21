In legislative news, the Idaho House voted today to override Governor Little's veto of a measure that would curb a governor's power to respond to emergencies.
However the fate in the Senate is uncertain since Monday they did not override the veto of a similar bill to curb the governor's powers.
And there's no date set for the vote in the Senate.
Both bills would allow a governor to declare an emergency and extend it past 60 days, but only to ensure federal funding.
Both would require any restrictions accompanying a governor’s order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the legislature.
They also would prevent a governor from imposing some restrictions -- like gatherings.
