Every three years, Pocatello is a destination for singers all around the world.
 
"They've come from China, from Spain, from Lithuania, Czech Republic, we have seven different nations that are here," said Libby Howe, member of the festival board.
 
The Idaho International Choral Festival gives people from many different countries the opportunity to travel the world and experience American culture, while doing what they love and performing music.
 
Beyond giving them a cultural experience, locals in Pocatello get to learn as well.
 
The kids are staying with host families in Pocatello for the week, to fully put themselves and their hosts in a new culture.
 
One home that opened its doors, is Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad's.
 
"It's a no-brainer because of the excitement. They're in America now, it's a new place, they're looking around, they're excited about everything you see. What's really neat is that you see Pocatello through their eyes," said Blad.
 
Wednesday night were the opening ceremonies, where the city and Idaho State University welcomed each choir. One from Pocatello, and nine from different states and countries.
 
Getting a preview of what will be heard throughout the week, and just beginning to unify people through music.
 
"This isn't a competition, this is just a neat experience that we get to have friends from all over the world ,and literally it shows us how small the world really truly is," said Blad.
 
